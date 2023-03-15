BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WTP Stops CT’s attempts to shut down preschool over student’s immunization status | Ep 66
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
475 views • 03/15/2023

After We The Patriots USA filed an emergency motion, the State of Connecticut decided to halt its closure of the school at Milford Christian Church, just days after giving the church an ultimatum to either force the students to get vaccinated in violation of their religious beliefs or kick them out of the school by March 15th, or face closure by the state. Brian Festa joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA,” to share how, in less than 24 hours, the state reversed course, agreeing to allow the school to reopen while the litigation proceeds.There is a long road ahead. The state is pressing on with its defense, hell bent on shuttering the doors of this Christian school, and all others in Connecticut that refuse to enforce school vaccine mandates.

Prayerfully help give to the fight to restore religious exemptions in Connecticut: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/Show more


Karl Kanthak explains how DPH distorted numbers so CT would repeal religious exemptions in Episode 50: https://rumble.com/v24u3ds-adult-vaccination-agenda-and-dph-lied-so-legislature-would-repeal-ct-religi.html?mref=p5bza&mc=dby19


Help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal by signing the WTP USA petition: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


CSID: dc5cce9dee6e6da8



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
patriotsconnecticutstops
