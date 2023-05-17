MTG To Introduce Articles of Impeachment on Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (https://twitter.com/RepMTG) joins The Alex Jones Show to call for support from the American people in her filing of articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.
---------------
CNN’s Ratings Hit Rock Bottom As Fake News Network Refuses To Acknowledge Bombshell Durham Report That Proves They’ve Been Lying To Their Small Audience About FAKE Trump-Russia Collusion Story For Years
https://100percentfedup.com/as-cnn-ratings-plummet-liberal-network-ignores-bombshell-durham-report-after-supporting-false-trump-russia-collusion-claims/