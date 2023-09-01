BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Plan IS Depopulation... This is How... So NOW you will Know. DO NOT COMPLY, OR PEOPLE WILL DIE!
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
554 views • 09/01/2023

The W.E.F (World Economic Forum) has been planning this MASSIVE Depopulation global event... FOR DECADES! But they were very sloppy in not hiding all this information from the people. This VIDEO is the MOST Informative Video & Based on Facts. If you want to see more videos like this... go to StopWorldControl.com

Please share this far and wide! It WILL Save Lives!

the plandepopulationbioweaponsworld health organizationworld economic forumnot vaccinespandemic planned years before 2020masks toxicvaccines toxiccovid test toxicmandates tyrannicalherding the cattle or people into pen cities for killing
