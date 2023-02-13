© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: "So we have the potential of having two pilots in the cockpit. They got the shot. They might have myocarditis—and if they do—that's a very dangerous thing."
凯文·斯蒂尔瓦格（Kevin Stillwagon） 博士：“所以我们在驾驶舱内有两名飞行员，他们都打了新冠疫苗。他们可能患有心肌炎——如果他们患有心肌炎——那将是一件非常危险的事情。”