BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Home Depot founder SLAMS Biden for 'BRINGING DOWN' America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 03/22/2023

Glenn Beck


March 21, 2023


 17,034 views Mar 21, 2023

‘Does [President Biden] WANT to bring down this country?’ asks Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus. ‘I don’t know, [but] he’s doing a hell of a job of it,’ he says. Marcus, Chairman of The Marcus Foundation, joins Glenn to discuss how the American Dream is slipping through our fingertips, how today’s graduates value socialism more than capitalism, and how Biden’s policies are destroying small businesses — like the one he helped to found decades ago. Plus, Marcus explains why he wouldn’t be able to start The Home Depot the same way he did under today’s economic conditions…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFCbsbHqBTU

Keywords
presidentamericasocialismeconomybernie marcusbidenglenn beckfounderdestroyinghome depotamerican dreamsmall businessesbringing downmarcus foundation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy