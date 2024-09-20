Anbaric - War Monger - New rock song out Sept 2024!

Kicking back in your ivory tower

Sending troops into the fray

You count your money by the hour

As innocent lives fade away





You tell us it's for, our protection

We see through, your deception





You are nothing but a war monger

Fueling hate, spreading lies

You are nothing but a war monger

That corruption in your eyes





Youre nothing but a War monger!





Sick of lies, and fake solutions

Won't be fooled, by your delusions





You are nothing but a war monger

Fueling hate, spreading lies

You are nothing but a war monger

That corruption in your eyes