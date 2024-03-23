ISRAEL OVER-SOLD THE FALSE FLAG THAT PRECLUDED "HOSTAGES"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ISRAEL'S HANNIBAL GOVERNMENT KNOWS THERE ARE NO HOSTAGES
Israeli Occupation Admits to ‘Immense’ Amount of ‘Friendly Fire’ on October 7
https://orinocotribune.com/israeli-occupation-admits-to-immense-amount-of-friendly-fire-on-october-7/
How Israeli forces trapped and killed ravers at the Nova Festival
https://thecradle.co/articles/how-israeli-forces-trapped-and-killed-ravers-at-the-nova-festival
Apace helicopter video - Philosophers-stone.info pureblood (Bitchute)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/swFYiJkQIqk5/
JERUSALEM POST - This is why Israel plans to bury hundreds of cars, with ashes and blood stains - https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-774511
