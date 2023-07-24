Our Lady They will attack the Eucharist and the Table will be Empty, Be attentive!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
July 23, 2023
Messages from Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#ourladyqueenofpeace #virginmary #apparition #eucharist
Our Lady: They will attack the Eucharist and the Table will be Empty,
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5kG4iKDFM4