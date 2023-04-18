BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada Truth Bomb - CBC is 69% GOV Funded MEDIA!!! - PressForTruth - 041823
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
25 views • 04/18/2023

I'm sharing this video from, 'PressForTruth', Dan Dicks, on YouTube, but this one is full version from Rumble.

https://freedomfarmers.com/op/finding-the-perfect-homestead-property-waitlist/link/9666

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth

Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:

Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/

ODYSEE➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth

BAYSTON➜ https://bastyon.com/dandickspft

MINDS➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth

HIVE➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts

BANNED➜ https://banned.video/channel/press-for-truth

Don’t miss out on the “Finding The Perfect Homestead” course with a phenomenal wealth of information! Visit:
https://freedomfarmers.com/op/finding-the-perfect-homestead-property-waitlist/link/9666/

Sources:

https://twitter.com/cbc

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1648088704022646785

https://tarahenley.substack.com/p/speaking-freely?r=9dpfg

https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1648068589809971200

Independent Free Press NOT ALLOWED QUESTIONS At Justin Trudeau Media Event! PFT PRESSES ON ANYWAYS!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/independent-free-press-not-allowed-questions-at-justin-trudeau-media-event-pft-presses-on-anyways/

We Need To Talk About The Sinclair Broadcasting Group Video
https://pressfortruth.ca/we-need-to-talk-about-the-sinclair-broadcasting-group-video/


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
