Canada Truth Bomb - CBC is 69% GOV Funded MEDIA!!! - PressForTruth - 041823

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video from, 'PressForTruth', Dan Dicks, on YouTube, but this one is full version from Rumble.
https://freedomfarmers.com/op/finding-the-perfect-homestead-property-waitlist/link/9666
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
If you appreciate my efforts please
consider making a contribution
here:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
Or you can send an e-transfer to
[email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜ https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
MINDS➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
HIVE➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
BANNED➜ https://banned.video/channel/press-for-truth
Don’t miss out on the “Finding
The Perfect Homestead” course with a phenomenal wealth of
information!
Visit:
https://freedomfarmers.com/op/finding-the-perfect-homestead-property-waitlist/link/9666/
Sources:
https://twitter.com/cbc
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1648088704022646785
https://tarahenley.substack.com/p/speaking-freely?r=9dpfg
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1648068589809971200
Independent Free Press NOT ALLOWED
QUESTIONS At Justin Trudeau Media Event! PFT PRESSES ON
ANYWAYS!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/independent-free-press-not-allowed-questions-at-justin-trudeau-media-event-pft-presses-on-anyways/
We Need To Talk About The Sinclair
Broadcasting Group
Video
https://pressfortruth.ca/we-need-to-talk-about-the-sinclair-broadcasting-group-video/