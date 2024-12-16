Disease in Reverse Trailer

Disease in Reverse Free Access Click link here: https://diseaseinreverse.com/?oid=11&affid=19

Dr. Henry Ealy explains the deadly “turbo disease” process…





“They have this mRNA sequence in them that's not broken down. It's maybe even reversed transcribed and uploaded into their genome. The cell has this stuff floating around in it and it's making spike glycoprotein incessantly. Why? Because there's an mRNA sequence in there. There's a messenger RNA sequence in there. It's telling the ribosomes to do this.



The body says, "Well, that's not supposed to be happening," and the body's right. So the body starts producing interferon, thinking it's a viral infection when it's not a viral infection, it's just the production of this spike glycoprotein. Now that's going on incessantly day after day, week after week, month after month when it's only supposed to be happening for a two-day period at a time. Well, now what happens is the constant production of pseudouridine.



“And when your body is constantly making pseudouridine, what it leads to is massive errors in protein synthesis, massive errors. And those massive errors show up by way of cell degradation, advanced aging, and accelerated aging of a cell. They show up in ways of cancer tumor neogenesis. They show up in ways of accelerated cancers, what they call turbo cancers now.