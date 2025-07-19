BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Revelation 17:3-4: And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet color
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
650 followers
103 views • 2 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are found at www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. His email is [email protected].


A lovely sermon from pastor Craig on the woman or great whore which sitteth upon many waters or nations, people and multitudes.


Since a woman represents a church in Ephesians 5:31-32, the woman described in Revelation 17 and 18 is none other than the babylonian roman catholic church, which is arrayed in scarlet and purple, as her cardinals are arrayed in scarlet and her bishops are arrayed in purple.


Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godwomanroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthpurpleancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyscarletanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
