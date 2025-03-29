BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Did Ancient Filipinos Sail Around Africa? The Lost Maritime Empire of Ophir
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
3 followers
27 views • 5 months ago

Did Ancient Filipinos sail around Africa thousands of years ago—long before Magellan ever set foot in the Pacific? In this introductory episode, we explore the forgotten legacy of the Ships of Tarshish—ancient vessels recorded in the Bible, known for transporting immense wealth across vast oceans. Scripture, classical maps, and historical records consistently point to one destination: Ophir, also known as Chryse—The Golden Isle. Modern evidence places this legendary land not in the Middle East, not in India… but in the Philippines. This series will uncover: The biblical identity of Tarshish and Ophir Ancient trade routes circumnavigating Africa Classical historians confirming the Philippines as the Golden Isle Filipino maritime achievements dating back to 2000 B.C. Why this history was buried—and why it’s time to restore it 🔔 Subscribe now and join us as we journey into the truth they tried to erase: 👉 The Lost Maritime Empire of Ophir 📚 Featured in: ✔ Garden of Eden: The Book of Maps ✔ The Search for King Solomon's Treasure ✔ Extensive source material cited in each episode ✔ Read our new blog post at TheGodCulturePhilippines.com #Ophir #PhilippinesHistory #LostEmpire #AncientMaritimeTrade #Tarshish #Chryse #BiblicalHistory #ShipsOfTarshish #FilipinoAncestors #GardenOfEden #PreColonialPhilippines #AncientMaps

Keywords
ophir philippinesships of tarshishchryse golden islebiblical ophir locationphilippines garden of edenfilipino gold trade historyancient trade routes to southeast asiapomponius mela chrysebalangay shipsfilipino ancestors circumnavigationtarshish and ophir explainedlost maritime empire documentaryprecolonial filipino powerancient southeast asian trade networks
