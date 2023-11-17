Father Frank Pavone on Bishop Stickland's Removal by Pope Francis - Interview

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Fr Frank Pavone of Priests for Life comments on Bishop Stickland's recent removal. Father Pavone talks with Dr. Taylor Marshall and shares his latest status and thoughts about Bishop Strickland. Pope Francis removed Father Frank Pavone from the priesthood (laicized or defrocked) last December. He joins Dr. Marshall in this interview to give an update on his life and status, and comment on the "cancellations" of clergy by Pope Francis.





