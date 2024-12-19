BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drones used to stop migrating birds, preventing bird flu.....Almost
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
25 followers
Follow
61 views • 6 months ago

Rather than the, ''bull in a china shop,'' approach, to handling viral outbreaks, which we seen from governments in recent years, in an alternate reality, sanity reigns.  No vaccinating farm animals, no wasteful culling, no unnecessary vaccines for people.

Factory farms are prevented, wetmarkets are regulated, and migrating aquatic birds are hunted to extinction.  These three simple steps, can prevent any chance of bird flu from spreading.

Dr. Greger is one of the most influencing Doctors in human history.  He was, for me, top choice for surgeon general.  While he is wrong about AIDS, and COVID, which were both treatment induced illnesses, he is right about the basic realization that many illnesses do come from animal abuse.  I would go so far as to add, that diabetes comes from cattle and dairy cows, and insulin, from animal abuse of pigs, is what led to the development of the pharmaceutical industry.

