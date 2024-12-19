Drones used to stop migrating birds, preventing bird flu.....Almost

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rather than the, ''bull in a china shop,'' approach, to handling viral outbreaks, which we seen from governments in recent years, in an alternate reality, sanity reigns. No vaccinating farm animals, no wasteful culling, no unnecessary vaccines for people.
Factory farms are prevented, wetmarkets are regulated, and migrating aquatic birds are hunted to extinction. These three simple steps, can prevent any chance of bird flu from spreading.
Dr. Greger is one of the
most influencing Doctors in human history. He was, for me, top choice
for surgeon general. While he is wrong about AIDS, and COVID, which
were both treatment induced illnesses, he is right about the basic
realization that many illnesses do come from animal abuse. I would go
so far as to add, that diabetes comes from cattle and dairy cows, and
insulin, from animal abuse of pigs, is what led to the development of
the pharmaceutical industry.