Soul Singing Faze, Seeing Myself in the Mirror for the First Time, Judgement, Self-Judgement, Blame and How We Learned to Blame Ourselves, Condemning People Who Are Angry
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
8 views • 7 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/mGxvWje8UH8

20090124 The Human Soul - Steps In Your Progression


Cut:

11m22s - 18m12s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************


"JUDGEMENT OF SELF IS ONE OF YOUR MAJOR PROBLEMS THAT YOU WILL HAVE IN TERMS OF YOUR OWN RESISTANCE TO DEALING WITH EMOTION."

@ 14m53s


“WITH JUDGEMENT, YOU ARE ACTUALLY DOUBLING UP YOUR WORK LOAD AND YOU ARE ACTUALLY CREATING YOUR OWN RESISTANCE TO YOUR EMOTIONS.”

@ 17m35s


wisdomjudgementangersimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualityself-judgementsoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godblaming otherssoul awakeningi want to know everythingsoul progressionwhen soul singsresistance to emotions
