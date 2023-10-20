Ultimate Rant Against Zionist Israel

Lucas Gage





This is my rant against Zionist Israel and Jewish Supremacy, after Israel bombed al-Ahli hospital. I posted it on X, but it's too good not to upload here.

******

If you want to support me and this channel check out the links below:

Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/lucasgage

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/lucasgage84

Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/lucasgage

Cash App: https://cash.app/lucasgage84

Crytpo: https://cointr.ee/lucasgage

Don’t feel like donating, why not buy a copy of my book? I promise you it will change your life in a positive way!

Get your copy here: https://www.lucasgage.com

Show less