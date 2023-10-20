BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ultimate Rant Against Zionist Israel
What is happening
What is happening
21
1418 views • 10/20/2023

Lucas Gage


This is my rant against Zionist Israel and Jewish Supremacy, after Israel bombed al-Ahli hospital. I posted it on X, but it's too good not to upload here.

Keywords
irannewschildrenrussiamuslimsisraeljewschinapalestinegenocide911zionismtransgendersyriawar crimesgazalebanonenemytrending newslucas gage
