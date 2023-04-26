© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American First News 有关中共纽约警察局被捣毁的事件的报道。
主持人@JoshuaFeuerstein 认为@ChuckShumer，以及纽约市市长和纽约唐人街的中共警察局的中共间谍随行人员一起拍照合影，实在是太不可思议了。
American First News' coverage of smashing the CCP's police station in New York.
The host, @JoshuaFeuerstein thought it was shocking that @ChuckShumer, the mayor of New York City, and the entourage of Chinese Communist spies from the CCP Police Station in New York Chinatown took a photo together.
