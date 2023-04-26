BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The mayor of New York City, and the entourage of Chinese Communist spies from the CCP Police Station in New York Chinatown took a photo together
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
15 views • 04/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fbavkdc7c

American First News 有关中共纽约警察局被捣毁的事件的报道。

主持人@JoshuaFeuerstein 认为@ChuckShumer，以及纽约市市长和纽约唐人街的中共警察局的中共间谍随行人员一起拍照合影，实在是太不可思议了。


American First News' coverage of smashing the CCP's police station in New York.

The host, @JoshuaFeuerstein thought it was shocking that @ChuckShumer, the mayor of New York City, and the entourage of Chinese Communist spies from the CCP Police Station in New York Chinatown took a photo together.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #americafirstnews



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
