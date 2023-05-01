RT: RT CREW VISITS CIVILIAN AREAS DEVASTATED BY UKRAINIAN ATTACKS (mirrored)

MIrrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NZbHgZtnJPPq/



RT visits Donetsk Republic where Ukrainian rocket and artillery strikes have killed ten civilians and wounded 18 others over the last two days, according to local authorities

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com



