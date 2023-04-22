BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn I DO Celebrate Earth Day... Just Not the Way You Think Glenn TV Ep 271
High Hopes
High Hopes
42 views • 04/22/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 22, 2023


Glenn is celebrating Earth Day this year, but not for the reason leftist climate change activists want him to. Glenn reveals the real reason Earth Day was created and why he's decided to be in a festive mood. Then, Glenn reviews some of the craziest news clips of the week, including VP Kamala Harris' latest statement about space, an infuriating claim about how your tax dollars are being spent in Afghanistan, and a grandpa’s viral response to being asked to dance with a drag queen. Plus, he discovers he actually agrees with RFK Jr. about something very important ...


