© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel Schmidt: Elite Universities Now Promote White Genocidal Rhetoric. I've Witnessed It.
"What will happen when my classmates gain power? How will they treat white people?"
"White students need to speak up, or things will only get worse. Grateful to share this critical message."
🔗 SOURCE
https://archive.is/20210605192752/https://www.nationalreview.com/news/psychiatrist-who-delivered-lecture-at-yale-described-fantasies-of-murdering-white-people/