© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facing Prison For Donating To Trump, His Journey With SBF & Why The Banks Hate Crypto
* Ryan Salame was the CEO of FTX Digital Markets.
* He was the only executive at FTX who wasn’t a partisan Democrat.
* You can imagine what [Bidan]’s prosecutors did to him.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 9 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ryan-salame
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1844100642979099054