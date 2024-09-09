Rapid Radios Offers Reliability, Range, and Privacy in State of Emergency - Steve Eilers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communicating with friends and loved ones during an emergency is of utmost importance. However, it can be impossible to connect with others if cell phone towers are unavailable. In these unpredictable times, it’s wise to be prepared in case of any emergency. Steve Eilers is the founder and owner of Rapid Radios, which provides incredible communication from one side of the globe to the other, without relying on corporate-owned cell phone companies. Unlike cell phones, Rapid Radios is not a mode of public communications, but a form of secure and encrypted communications. Many elderly and children find these radios easy to use and businesses are using them for their main mode of communication and there are no monthly fees. Don’t be caught unprepared when an emergency strikes - plan ahead and get your rapid radio today!
TAKEAWAYS
Rapid Radios can withstand extreme heat along with sub zero temperatures
Kids can use these radios without ever needing a cellphone, which eliminates them from experiencing any social media-related problems
My Emergency Radio is another product - a ham radio - that customers can buy and use if all towers are down
Rapid Radios video: https://bit.ly/3YWK8DL
AT&T Widespread Cellular Outage: https://bit.ly/3XyCXAg
