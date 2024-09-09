BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rapid Radios Offers Reliability, Range, and Privacy in State of Emergency - Steve Eilers
Communicating with friends and loved ones during an emergency is of utmost importance. However, it can be impossible to connect with others if cell phone towers are unavailable. In these unpredictable times, it’s wise to be prepared in case of any emergency. Steve Eilers is the founder and owner of Rapid Radios, which provides incredible communication from one side of the globe to the other, without relying on corporate-owned cell phone companies. Unlike cell phones, Rapid Radios is not a mode of public communications, but a form of secure and encrypted communications. Many elderly and children find these radios easy to use and businesses are using them for their main mode of communication and there are no monthly fees. Don’t be caught unprepared when an emergency strikes - plan ahead and get your rapid radio today!



TAKEAWAYS


Rapid Radios can withstand extreme heat along with sub zero temperatures


Kids can use these radios without ever needing a cellphone, which eliminates them from experiencing any social media-related problems


My Emergency Radio is another product - a ham radio - that customers can buy and use if all towers are down


Save 10 percent off your entire Rapid Radios order by using code TINA at checkout



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Farmer Bill’s Provisions (get 10% off with code TINA): https://farmerbillsprovisions.com/tina-griffin

Rapid Radios video: https://bit.ly/3YWK8DL

AT&T Widespread Cellular Outage: https://bit.ly/3XyCXAg


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVE EILERS

Website (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rapidradios/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rapidradios


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts): https://petclub247.com/tina

Restore Patch (get 10% off with code TINA): https://restorepatch.com/pages/anxiety-patch-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
privacyemergencycell phone towerselderlycellulartina griffincounter culture mom showrapid radionssteve eilers
