Gaza Doctors Under Attack - 2025 Full Documentary
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
43 views • 2 months ago

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack 2025


Channel4

https://www.channel4.com/programmes/gaza-doctors-under-attack


Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

A forensic investigation into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza. The film also examines allegations of the targeting and abuse of doctors and healthcare workers in Gaza.


The documentary investigates allegations that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) systematically targeted hospitals and medical personnel in Gaza, violating international law. It includes harrowing testimonies from Palestinian doctors, footage of destroyed medical facilities, and accounts of healthcare workers being detained and tortured. The film also features an anonymous Israeli whistleblower, a doctor at Sde Teiman prison, who describes alleged medical complicity in the abuse of Palestinian detainees

