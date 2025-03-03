Democrats Would Embrace DOGE If They Weren't Terrified About Being Caught

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp went on with legacy media to defend DOGE and the work that Elon Musk's team is doing. As Democrat who is quickly being red-pilled, he doesn't understand why leftists are so opposed to the notion of cutting waste.
We have an idea why this is the case.
