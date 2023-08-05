BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Footage of the 'Hit' from a Ukrainian Maritime Drone that Attacked the Tanker "Sig"- As a result, the Ship Remained Afloat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
78 views • 08/05/2023

Update Aug 7, An iron patch for the breach on "Sig" tanker was crafted, and its installation is currently in progress, according to the Russian Maritime and River Fleet Agency.

The tanker was attacked by a Ukrainian sea drone two days ago and suffered damage because of it.

--

Footage from a Ukrainian maritime drone that attacked the tanker Sig. As a result, the ship remained afloat.

In addition, and most importantly, an oil spill was avoided, because it was the ecological disaster in the Black Sea that was one of the goals of the Kyiv terrorists who ordered the attack on a civilian vessel carrying fuel.

The second goal is to create a threat to commercial shipping in the Black Sea. And the third is to provoke Russia to the most severe response in order to obtain the desired "picture". So in any case, new attacks, and with the full sanction of the West, are inevitable.

@voenkorKotenok

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
