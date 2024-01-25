Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carl Sagan's Explanation of How the Ancient Greeks knew Earth was Not Flat
channel image
Brian Ruhe
119 Subscribers
330 views
Published a month ago

Carl Sagan explains how the ancient Greeks knew the Earth was round and calculated its circumference over 2,000 years ago. Eratosthenes was the great Greek who accomplished this. Today, flat earthers have no respect for these great minds who came before us.


Carl Sagan was likely Donald Menzel's successor in Majestic 12- the top secret organization to cover up UFOs. Sagan knew the secrets of UFO and ET bodies, reality but he did more to suppress the truth about UFOs than almost anyone. He was a Jewish professor of astronomy at Cornel University.


This is a FAIR USE of the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hZl3arO7SY

Keywords
flat earthconspiracyfakeeric dubaybrian ruheheliocentricflat earthers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket