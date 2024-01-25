Carl Sagan's Explanation of How the Ancient Greeks knew Earth was Not Flat

Carl Sagan explains how the ancient Greeks knew the Earth was round and calculated its circumference over 2,000 years ago. Eratosthenes was the great Greek who accomplished this. Today, flat earthers have no respect for these great minds who came before us.





