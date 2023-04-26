BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Drone Feature Can Stop Crimes Faster
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 04/26/2023

"Is this the new, faster way to stopping crime before it gets worse? 🆘

In this video, Drisit & QLess co-founder and CEO, Alex Bäcker discusses how Drisit drones can effectively contribute to stopping a crime in progress!

According to Alex, Drisit drones equipped with alert buttons won't just be able to capture and record footage that can be used as evidence...

Drisit drones can now help anyone in an emergency situation, as its real-time monitoring and alarm feature would allow the drone to the send IMMEDIATE response. 👏

To learn more about drisit and its inventive approach to drone technology, visit https://drisit.com/!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
surveillancebird eye viewpower of dronesemergency rresponse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy