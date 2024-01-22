Farmers in France block highways and gas stations in Tarn to protest against rising fuel taxes and competition from cheap imports.

The A-9 toll road near Perpignan is now completely blocked: the road has been covered with crushed stone and earth (video 1). The situation is similar on the highway near Carbone.

The largest agricultural union, FNSEA, announced that the actions will take place throughout the week and “for as long as necessary.” Similar events are taking place in Germany.