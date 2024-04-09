BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FIFTEEN DOLLARS FOR ILLEGAL TENDER 🔞 SUCH A DEAL, GOYIMZES!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
92 views • 04/09/2024

ALERT: 🚨 TIMOTHY ALAN LIVINGSTON went to Colombia to purchase two girls, ages 12 and 13 years old for sex. Neighbors reported him and he was detained for 13 hours. 🔞


The video below shows the girls counting $50,000 Colombian pesos or roughly $15.00 USD as they left.


Not having caught the pervert with the girls the police had to let him go, where he was able to purchase a flight back to the United States (possibly Ohio - but he was not on the flight and possibly used the flight purchase and in-app check-in as a decoy before leaving Colombia by land. An Interpol Blue Notice has been issued.


Passport has been released by Interpol and Colombia Policia National.


https://www.rtvcnoticias.com/posible-circular-azul-de-interpol-para-timothy-alan-livingston-por-presunta-explotacion-sexual-infantil


Source: https://gab.com/JoeyCamp2020/posts/112209028172458686/media/2


Well, this is easy enough to fix - just contact AMBER ALERTS - wait - you said Laura Silsby-Gaylor is the head of AMBER ALERTS?!? Wasn't she caught trafficking 33 Haitian children during an earthquake?


Okay then - NCMEC...ayo! Hol' up, fam - isn't that run by Brian Podesta, brother of the #PANTSUITWARPIG's campaign manager, John 'Skippy' Podesta?


HOW DID ARCH PERVERTS GAIN NOT ONLY ACCESS, BUT ACTUAL CONTROL OVER THESE AGENCIES?!?


AND...ARE THEY THE ONLY ONES?!?


THERE'S NO OTHER CHOICE BUT TO POSE THIS QUESTION

Keywords
traffickingcolombiatimothy alan livingstonamber alertsmcmeclaura silsby-gaylorbrian podesta
