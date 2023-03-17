NSA's Illegal Internet Spying

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NSA's Illegal Internet SpyingThe government’s internet spying program that violates Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights was started for “national security” reasons. But now the FBI uses it routinely for all sorts of unrelated investigations that have nothing to do with national security.
Presentation: August 28, 2017