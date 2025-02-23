BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall
Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall

The President was accompanied by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. 

Adding, about this day in History: 

"The doomed enemy throws its last forces into battle, desperately resisting to avoid harsh retribution": on February 23, 1945, the Red Army met the enemy on European territory, having effectively defeated them.

On this day, the country’s main military newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, published a congratulatory order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, reflecting on the difficult three and a half years of war and highlighting the significantly enhanced skills of the battle-hardened soldiers and officers.

The report from February 23 detailed another success for the Red Army — after a month-long siege, the troops of the 1st Belorussian Front occupied the fortress city of Poznan. On that day, 116 German tanks were knocked out and destroyed across all fronts, and 34 enemy aircraft were shot down in aerial combat and by anti-aircraft artillery.

There were 75 days left until victory...

Adding: 

No meeting between Russia and the United States is being prepared for February 25 in Riyadh - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

A Russian-American meeting at the level of heads of relevant departments is planned for some time in the next two weeks, the parties will discuss eliminating irritants in bilateral relations, this contact will precede consultations at the level of deputies.

Adding:

🔴 Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov thanked the command and personnel of the 39th Guards Separate Red Banner Motor Rifle Brigade and the 1472nd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment for successfully completing combat missions during the liberation of the village of Ulakly in the Donetsk People's Republic, which was announced today 

