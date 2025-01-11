Sanctions will hurt us but wait and see how they will hurt Russia!

❗️Trump will need to get approval from Congress if he wants to lift sanctions against Russia after coming to power, the White House said.

Adding: The Russian Foreign Ministry on the new U.S. sanctions against Russia's energy sector: Washington's hostile actions will not go unanswered. This is an attempt to harm Russia's economy, even at the risk of destabilizing global markets. As for the future U.S. president, who cannot lift sanctions without Congress's approval, they will inherit a "scorched earth."