© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It's WORSE than you can imagine in Ukraine and they're hiding it | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Russian officials are hopeful that Russophobia will eventually decline]. That seems optimistic given the NATO countries that are ramping up fear of war with Russia and a military draft. The U.S., the U.K., Sweden, Australia are all screaming about a draft to go to war with Russia based on...lies about the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine is saying they've rooted out that little corruption problem they've had for nigh on a decade.
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE:
Monday - Thursday 1PM PST / 3PM CENTRAL / 4PM EST