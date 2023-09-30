RT Exclusive: Russian ‘Football Fans’ Ambush Ukrainian Forces In Zaporozhye

▪️The ‘Moskva’ battalion, famously full of Russian football fans, who managed to put aside their sports arguments for a common cause, successfully ambushed Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.

▪️According to some of the ‘Moskva’ fighters, Ukrainian soldiers often attack Russian positions in smaller numbers of 10-30, without any combat vehicles. ⚔️