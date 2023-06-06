BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW Glyphosate Residue-FREE Certified Directory of Brands/Companies and Products by: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
101 views • 06/06/2023

Video introducing DetoxProject.org's Glyphosate Residue-Free Certification program and directory of companies and products that have paid ~USD$2,1000 in order to get tested and certified. Details at either:
tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
or https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeProducts

Learn all about glyphosate & GMOs by logging into your Gmail before copying & pasting the following into your web browser tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

To share this channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

To support your body's natural ability to detoxify many environmental toxins such as herbicides/pesticides/fungicides, heavy metals, etc., copy and paste the following into your web browser:

ZoiGlobal.com/DETOX & Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithZoiGlobal

Bio-mats.com/danny

Linktr.ee/Biomat


Learn even more at the following:

"List of Toxin Avoidance Tools, Equipment, Supplies, Cleaner Food Sources, & Resources" @:

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

tinyurl.com/Healthmerica

Linktr.ee/BetterBrain101

For a SAFE, non-toxic "Roundup," alternative, visit: ContactOrganics.com and, on the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" and then "Kathleen Hallal" and forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!

If you have ?'s, you may contact her at:

[email protected]

m: 949.500.0981

and be sure to tell her that Danny Tseng referred you.

If you have GMO, glyphosate, and/or detoxing questions, either fill-out: tinyurl.com/ZoiGlobalConsultation or contact Danny Tseng:

Find me on Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/multiMillionMLMcoaching

﻿﻿Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)--but only check once or twice per year

voice: 1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected]



Keywords
roundupmonsantobayerno glyphosatedetoxing roundupglyphosate detoxingglyphosate residue-free certification
