Candidate for St. Clair County Commissioner District 3, Cliff Schrader

Carolyn Richards speaks with Cliff Schrader about why he has decided to run as a candidate for St. Clair County Commissioner District 3, which covers the area of Garfield St. to the City of Marysville.





