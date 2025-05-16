BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The meeting between Russia & Ukraine started in Istanbul
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 4 months ago

The meeting between Russia and Ukraine started in Istanbul. (It didn't last long, around 2 hours)

The delegations are listening to the welcome speech from the Turkish side.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul concluded after less than two hours, according to media reports citing sources.

Adding: Fun fact:  the guy to the right of Ukrainian Defence Minister Umerov is Deputy Head of the SBU Poklad, who personally killed Ukrainian negotiator Kireev in March 2022. Now he took Kireev's place in the delegation.

The Ukrainians certainly have creative HR solutions

Adding:  The delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine communicated in Russian in Istanbul, a TASS source reported.

Reuters: Russia's Demands at Istanbul Talks Deemed Unrealistic and Escalatory

Russia has put forward a series of demands during negotiations in Istanbul that Ukrainian diplomats say are "unrealistic" and go far beyond any previous terms discussed, according to a Reuters report citing a Ukrainian diplomatic source.

Among the key conditions reportedly presented by the Russian delegation is a demand for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from territory currently under their control as a precondition for any ceasefire agreement. The proposal also includes several other “non-standard” clauses, though specifics were not disclosed.

Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Hold, Not Terminated – Ukrainian Media

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have taken a pause in their talks held in Istanbul, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Adding: 

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko says that Russia rejected a proposed 30-day ceasefire, while also noting that the negotiations were conducted in Russian.

Ukrainian media claim that the Russian delegation demanded a full Ukrainian withdrawal from four regions. When the Ukrainian side refused, the Russians reportedly stood up and warned that next time, the demand would include five regions.

🐻 Based as fck if true.

The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have concluded, with both delegations departing. Press statements are being prepared, according to a source cited by TASS.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy