The Miraculous Nature Of Water
Published 2 months ago

Does Water Have Consciousness?

* The molecular structure in water transforms when exposed to human words, thoughts and sounds.

* Water is imprinted by the energy of its environment and retains memory from everything it comes in contact with, even when separated.

* Water is very special because of its ease of existence in three different states (liquid, ice and vapor), but the water that makes up the cells of our bodies is in a fourth (gel) state.

* Some of that water becomes a negatively-charged gel; the rest maintains a positive charge and remains more like a liquid.

* This electro-polarity creates movement and kinetic energy, and is how blood moves throughout our bodies.

* Is the blood pumping the heart — via electro-propulsion — rather than the other way around?

* Is the heart a vortex machine rather than a pump?


Reese Reports | 22 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=65853bb9d73929b3eeec38c4

