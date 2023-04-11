© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Prince Li: Thanks to all supporters who traveled all the way to New York to support Mr. Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China. Everyone’s voice matters! Mr. Guo must be free!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友小王子：感谢所有到场声援郭先生和支持新中国联邦的每一位，因为大家的声音都很重要，郭先生必须获得自由！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平