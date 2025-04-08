THE CRUCIFIXATION FROM A MEDICAL POINT OF VIEW - Good Friday Was Not Good For Yeshua (Jesus)

Monday, April 7, 2025 - A sojourn through the scriptures of Isaiah 53: 1-12; Romans 14: 7-8; 2 Corinthians 5: 21; Philippians 2: 5-8; 3: 8-11; Luke 19: 10; Romans 5: 6-11; Acts 4: 12







For further study go to :

1. Face Value - https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times - https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b

Look for ZOOM link to Bible Study on Monday and Thursday at 6:45 pm EST

If you want to support my work. Please use link below:



https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn

Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Monday and Thursday Zealous for Zion Healing - Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching

Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting