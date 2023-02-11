© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p281xyi6f06
2/11/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: A showdown between Communist China and the U.S. is about to begin; Both the CCP and the U.S. politicians in collusion with it will be punished; by the grace of God, the NFSC will eliminate the CCP and create a peaceful and prosperous future together with people around the world
#economicCollapse #takeDowntheCCP #NFSC #worldPeace
2/11/2023 文贵盖特：中美决战即将开始；那些和中共勾兑的美国政客将与中共一起受到惩罚；新中国联邦承天命灭共、将与世界人民一起创造一个和平与繁荣的未来
#经济崩塌 #灭共 #新中国联邦 #世界和平