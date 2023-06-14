''ΠΕΘΑΝΕ ΞΑΦΝΙΚΑ" ... 💥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Το Ντοκιμαντέρ του Stew Peters με τίτλο 'DIED SUDDENLY'. Στο Ντοκιμαντέρ μιλούν επιστήμονες διαφόρων ειδικοτήτων όπως o Dr. Ryan Cole, ο Dr. James Thorp, ο Steve Kirsch για τις παρενέργειες των σκευασμάτων της Covid-19, τους ξαφνικούς θανάτους, τα ευρήματα και τη στατιστική (αύξηση θανάτων, μείωση γεννήσεων, αύξηση αποβολών κ.λπ.)