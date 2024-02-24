A ZIPLINE FOR GOATS??!!

Chapter Zero from: A Very Small Picture . . . of a Very Big God (A video-book about our Creator, and the things in ourselves that affect how we know Him). ===================== The rest of the chapters are about specific topics from a Biblical perspective. I guess you could say this one is about love. I never used to be an "animal person" but I sold everything and bought a piece of dirt about 5 years ago so I could take responsibility for every detail of daily life. Then I gradually added a bunch of fuzzbutts to the story, and it has given me a very different perspective on how it is possible for humans to relate to this amazing part of God's Creation. ====================== Shout outs to: - 3D Dddavid and Christine for dropping everything to help film this. - Jamie Calon at 54Blue who guided the VPP bike suspension design through to success, and for me some critical input on refining the Skyeline script. - Rod at rodskydesign.com for helping me dial in the thumbnails. - All the other snowboard creators, especially Ken Achenbach, from the early days, on whose shoulders I stood. ====================== The video book has four different themes. 1. My own faith journey and how I discovered that God was a lot different than I was taught. 2. The things in ourselves that affect how we know Him. 3. Tough questions that people ask when they are assessing if the God of the Bible might be for real. 4. Life in God's family and what that might look like in every day life. The book is "written" so you can start at the beginning and end at the end, but it is also written so you can bounce around to whatever topic you are interested in next. So glad that you checked it out. Would love to hear from you in the comments. James Klassen British Columbia CANADA

