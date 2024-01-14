WARNING Time Is Almost Up Get Ready To Go HOME

This WARNING video will be released on all our social media channels. Everyday at noon (12 PM CST).





If you would like feel free to share this WARNING video or make your own.





The purpose of these WARNING videos is to shared The Gospel & wake people up to the fact that Jesus is coming, The Rapture is about to happen. We need to warn everyone while we can. And at least if they don't heed the warning now. They will remember we warned them after we're gone









***LINKS TO RAPTURE VIDEO***

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/feb24cf7-99a6-4166-9bad-f909d489d858













***Our Belief***

The Bible From Cover To Cover It's All About Jesus. Bread & Water is essential for life. Our physical body needs for food to survive. Our spiritual body needs for Jesus to survive.









***Our Mission***

To plant a seed or water a seed by sharing Scriptures, sharing The Gospel & getting people ready meet Jesus by sharing The Good News that Jesus is coming back SOON!!!









***Read The Bible for yourself***

Here is Websites to read the Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com

http://biblehub.com

http://www.biblestudytools.com

http://www.openbible.info





You can also read The Bible on your smart phone, tablet, computer. Anything with an Android, Apple, Amazon app store.

Or Listen to Word Of Promise Audio Bible via our YouTube Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbEYnPuLvEeX4X_t53zp0oIG





Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, Verses Per Chapter

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing









***How to Be Saved***

"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing









***Do you need prayer or have praise report?***

To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report

E-Mail us at [email protected]

or

Leave a comment, e-mail us or leave a message on our Discord - https://discord.gg/Gs8RWbhMHT









#EndTimes, #Jesus, #Repent, #Rapture, #Bible, #God, #MarkOfTheBeast, #antichrist, #LastDays, #Prophecy, #Christ, #Revelation, #Salvation, #Tribulation, #SecondComing, #beastsystem, #Israel, #Prayer, #Scripture, #Gospel, #Apocalypse, #BibleProphecy, #Hope, #Blessed, #Grace, #Amen, #JesusLovesYou, #Peace, #Lord, #JesusIsLord, #GodsWord, #Heaven, #JesusIsKing, #Praise, #Cross, #Gone, #Missing, #Remain, #LeftBehind, #Disappear, #Family, #Friend, #Million, #Earth, #World, #Vanish, #WordOfGod, #Maranatha,