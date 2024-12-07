New Drone Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “Alien Invasion”: A Gradual Process vs. Sudden Event?
* This is occurring across the U.S. above military bases, reservoirs, golf courses and FBI agents’ homes.
* Those “drones” are reportedly the size of cars.
* It’s also happening in the U.K.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 December 2024)