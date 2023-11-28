BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NOT-SO SMART WATER (AUDIO FIXED)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
738 views • 11/28/2023

Please remember I am banned from commenting! It is so annoying. I apologize Smoke&Mirrors (and others) for appearing to ignore your comments. I simply cannot reply. Not even on my own channel.


This is disgusting and dangerous.


“Original” from Smoke&Mirrors

But I offered some solutions at the end in this version.


💥Sorry I messed up the audio and had to redo this. This was my pinned comment from Smoke&Mirrors. Smoke&Mirrors: I’m sorry I cannot comment or reply. Bitchute banned me.


smoke_mirrors

i know how to test if distilling gets it out - just thought of it.

distilled water will need salt added to it to make it conductive - you will need to fill the distiller with smart water and distill.

then add salt to the finished product and then use this machine again and test with a magnet after that.

salt is sodium chloride and will not have a negative effect on the experiment. it will just make the water conductive


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities
