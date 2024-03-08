BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Weight Loss from Red Light Therapy!?" Dr. B with Dr. Zulia Frost MD
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
104 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 03/08/2024

Flexbeam Special Promo Link: https://recharge.health/product/the-flexbeam?ref=drbvip


Please use DrB's Link above to Receive 20% OFF plus an Additional $10.00 OFF!!!


*Important Note: This is a LIMITED TIME OFFER which will conclude as soon as the current stock sells out. Plus Recharge Health has graciously offered to GIFT a FREE Lifetime Subscription to their newly launched PRO Membership Community to the first 100 new Customers (Opt-in available at Checkout)


Recharge Health Website: https://recharge.health

Investment Opportunity Inquiries - Email Bjorn Ekeberg: [email protected]


Short Film B-Roll Credits:

Photo: Ulises Baque & Dominik Baum

Sound: Alex Boyesen

Production Manager: Marisa Marchitelli

Editor: Carl Christian Raabe

Director: Bjørn Ekeberg



Additional Resources:

All complete Uncensored Episodes are available to watch on the DrB VIP Website: https://www.drbvip.com

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/john...

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1



Keywords
fatlossweightredlight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy