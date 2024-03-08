"Weight Loss from Red Light Therapy!?" Dr. B with Dr. Zulia Frost MD

Flexbeam Special Promo Link: https://recharge.health/product/the-flexbeam?ref=drbvip





Please use DrB's Link above to Receive 20% OFF plus an Additional $10.00 OFF!!!





*Important Note: This is a LIMITED TIME OFFER which will conclude as soon as the current stock sells out. Plus Recharge Health has graciously offered to GIFT a FREE Lifetime Subscription to their newly launched PRO Membership Community to the first 100 new Customers (Opt-in available at Checkout)





Recharge Health Website: https://recharge.health

Investment Opportunity Inquiries - Email Bjorn Ekeberg: [email protected]





Short Film B-Roll Credits:

Photo: Ulises Baque & Dominik Baum

Sound: Alex Boyesen

Production Manager: Marisa Marchitelli

Editor: Carl Christian Raabe

Director: Bjørn Ekeberg









Additional Resources:

All complete Uncensored Episodes are available to watch on the DrB VIP Website: https://www.drbvip.com

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/john...

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1







