BRUUMMMMBAR THE GERMAN BUILDING DESTROYER AGAINST TANKS IN WAR THUNDER

The Brumbar was made to vaporize entire structures, like its bigger brother that could take down a block of them. But How will it do against tanks??? It sure can take a hit and I sure cant range the round in two less than perfect matches. Maybe more too come on this one???