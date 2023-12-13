Create New Account
Scores of Gazans Gather at UN Shelters Desperate to Get Aid
The Gazan city of Rafah has been seeing masses of people gather at a UN distribution center to receive humanitarian aid as more than 1.1 million people are sheltering in 98 UN facilities in the south. We heard from some of those people

