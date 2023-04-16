Orion UAV hit multiple targets on Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The heavy use of Orion UAV hit multiple targets inflicting damage on the positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka region. Orion or Inokhodets carried out night raids that destroyed their column of military equipment using guided missiles similar to the Kornet anti-tank system.
Mirrored - TeleTruth